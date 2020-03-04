Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne Acquires 465 Shares

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

