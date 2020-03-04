MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 233,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,634,000.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

