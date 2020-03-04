Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mercantil Bank were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMTB opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $813.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Analysts predict that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMTB. ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Mercantil Bank Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

