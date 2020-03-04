Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 127.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 197.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,502,848. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

