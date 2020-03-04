Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of P H Glatfelter as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. P H Glatfelter Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $641.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.73.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

