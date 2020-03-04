Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 16.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Koppers by 5,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 190,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Koppers by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Koppers stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

