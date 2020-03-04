Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 7,509 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,793 shares of company stock worth $26,498,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

