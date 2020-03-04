Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,905 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of PolyOne worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177,202 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 400,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 630,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PolyOne by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on POL. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

PolyOne stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

