Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 30,609 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,609 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Hilltop worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 67.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hilltop by 45.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

