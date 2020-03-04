Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,687 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

