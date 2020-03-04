Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Berry Petroleum were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 45.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

