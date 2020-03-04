Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 89,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1,318.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 251,593 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.94. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

