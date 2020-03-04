Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 21,907 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $464,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 129.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.21. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

