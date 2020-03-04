Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,076,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 387,685 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

