Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,943 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.27. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.