Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $615,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.