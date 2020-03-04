Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.26% of Matrix Service worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Matrix Service Co has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $328.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Matrix Service’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

