Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.49% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $259.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.69. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

HALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

