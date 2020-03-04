Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86,409 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of Luminex worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMNX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 132,358 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,677,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,156,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luminex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Luminex by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Luminex’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

