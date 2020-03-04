Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.84.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,156,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

