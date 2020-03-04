Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTTR. ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a P/E ratio of 150.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

