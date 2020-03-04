Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.46% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

CVCY stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

