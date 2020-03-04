Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.71% of LifeVantage worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LifeVantage by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LifeVantage by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 71,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. LifeVantage Corp has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $229,610 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

