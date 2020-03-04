Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Shares in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Sculptor Capital Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 60.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCU stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 82.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

