Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 16.90. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

