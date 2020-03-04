Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 400 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.49% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 41,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 6.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $985,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.37. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $82.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

