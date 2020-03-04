LSV Asset Management Takes $1.33 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Athene by 12.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

