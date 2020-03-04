LSV Asset Management Sells 900 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $774.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,379. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.