LSV Asset Management Sells 3,100 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.62. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

