LSV Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.52% of West Bancorporation worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

WTBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

