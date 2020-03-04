LSV Asset Management Sells 1,900 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $292.00 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

