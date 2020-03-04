LSV Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.92.

HD stock opened at $227.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.57. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

