LSV Asset Management Sells 14,000 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,546 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

