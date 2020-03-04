LSV Asset Management Sells 10,600 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 101,794 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of PETS opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.61. Petmed Express Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

