LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,082,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CBL & Associates Properties were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 582,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

