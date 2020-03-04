LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 231,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,548,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 389,528 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

NYSE:STL opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

