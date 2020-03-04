LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth $740,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $4,866,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AGN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Allergan stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.66 and its 200 day moving average is $180.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.