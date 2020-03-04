LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FGL were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FGL by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FGL by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FGL during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FGL by 723.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FGL by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGL stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

