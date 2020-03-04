LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.06% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRZN stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

