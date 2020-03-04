LSV Asset Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of National Western Life Group worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWLI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.14. The stock has a market cap of $921.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.90. National Western Life Group Inc has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $303.01.

NWLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

