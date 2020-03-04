LSV Asset Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 563,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,047,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,646,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

NYSE ABT opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

