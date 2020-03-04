LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $185.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

