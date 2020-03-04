LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.57% of Timberland Bancorp worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 233,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 684,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.52. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Yerrington sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $149,750.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

