LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.23% of Univest Financial worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81,560 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 228,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Raymond James started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. Univest Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

