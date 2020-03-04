LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 76,200 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,912,000 after acquiring an additional 611,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,497,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Exelixis by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,579 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 324,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 806,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exelixis from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

EXEL opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $472,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,139 shares of company stock worth $10,834,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

