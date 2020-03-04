LSV Asset Management Buys New Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

