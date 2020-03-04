LSV Asset Management Buys 1,100 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,465 shares of company stock worth $15,439,896 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $265.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $186.57 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.81 and a 200-day moving average of $239.58. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

