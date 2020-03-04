LSV Asset Management Acquires New Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Hilltop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 627.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTH opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

