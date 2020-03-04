LSV Asset Management Acquires 51,231 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3,254.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.34% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.94. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIVB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

