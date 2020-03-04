LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 535,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of LG Display worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LG Display by 61.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,409,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 914,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 123.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LG Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

